Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler

In a recent announcement, it has been confirmed that a sequel to the 1996 comedy film ‘Happy Gilmore‘ is officially in production. Adam Sandler, who starred in the original film, shared a photo on his Instagram account to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The image showcased the hockey jersey worn by Sandler’s character, Happy Gilmore, during a key scene in the film. In his Instagram caption, Sandler referenced a famous quote from the movie, stating, ‘It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.’

This memorable jersey is iconic, as it features prominently when Happy Gilmore is criticized by Chubbs Peterson, played by the late Carl Weathers. In a humorous exchange, Gilmore retorts that he would have to ‘kick [his] own ass’ if he were to see himself in such attire.

The upcoming sequel is being produced by Netflix, with Kyle Newacheck, who directed ‘Murder Mystery,’ at the helm. Sandler is not only returning to reprise his role but also collaborated with Tim Herlihy on the screenplay. Additionally, Dennis Dugan, who directed the original ‘Happy Gilmore’, will serve as the executive producer for the sequel.

Returning cast members include Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin, a role that has become synonymous with villainy in the original film. The cast, along with Sandler, celebrated the 25th anniversary of ‘Happy Gilmore’ in 2021, which included McDonald extending an invitation for a reunion.

Moreover, recent reports indicate that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, has also joined the cast of the sequel. As excitement grows among fans, the social media reactions range from optimism to cautious concern regarding the potential outcome of this much-anticipated film.