Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look

LEAVESDEN, UK — HBO has officially begun production on its much-anticipated “Harry Potter” TV series, marking a return to J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world nearly 14 years after the release of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” Filming started at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, where the original films were made.

A first look at the series revealed Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter. He was seen smiling while wearing Harry’s signature round glasses and Hogwarts uniform. Alongside McLaughlin are Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, both of whom were chosen from over 30,000 auditioning actors.

The casting announcements continued, with Rory Wilmot portraying Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. The show is set to debut in 2027 on HBO.

Showrunner and director Mark Mylod, known for his work on “Succession,” aims to bring a fresh perspective to the classic tale of Harry as he discovers his magical abilities and battles against Lord Voldemort. The series promises to cover each of the seven Harry Potter books in its seven seasons.

In addition to the lead trio, the adult cast includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Katherine Parkinson plays Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt is Draco Malfoy, and Johnny Flynn appears as Lucius Malfoy.

Francesca Gardiner is the show’s writer and executive producer, collaborating closely with Rowling, who is also attached as an executive producer. Production for Season 1 is expected to continue until spring 2026, with Season 2 following shortly after.

As fans eagerly await the new adaptation, they can expect a deeper exploration of the story and characters compared to the original films. HBO’s ambitious project aims to resonate with both longtime fans and a new generation discovering the magic of Harry Potter.