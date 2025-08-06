Production Manager Killed in Workplace Accident at Jacob’s Pillow

BECKET, Massachusetts — A tragic workplace accident claimed the life of 40-year-old Kat Sirico on Friday afternoon at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office reported.

Sirico was using a dolly to move theater staging platforms across the Jacob’s Pillow property when the accident occurred. The theater production manager and a summer intern lost control of the dolly as they transported it down a slope. As Sirico attempted to regain control, they tripped and fell, the DA’s office stated.

The dolly rolled over Sirico, and the theater platforms fell on top of them. Bystanders quickly came to help and attempted life-saving measures, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Emergency responders arrived on the scene at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to local authorities.

The investigation conducted by the Berkshire State Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services found that the incident was a workplace accident and confirmed that no criminal charges would be filed.

Jacob’s Pillow, known for its summer dance festival featuring more than 50 dance companies, canceled all performances from August 1-3 due to the incident. “Their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many,” the organization said of Sirico in a statement.

Sirico was originally from Rochester, New York, and had been a part of the arts community for many years. They interned at Jacob’s Pillow in 2005 and later served as a production manager. Berkshire Theatre Group remembered Sirico as a “beloved member of the arts community,” highlighting their dedication and warmth.

Jacob's Pillow, a National Historic Landmark, has been hosting its dance festival since 1931, a legacy established by modern dance pioneer Ted Shawn.