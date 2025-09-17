Production of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely

Los Angeles, CA — Production for Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” has been delayed indefinitely due to casting issues, sources confirmed Thursday. The show, created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, was originally set to start filming this fall.

Mark Eydelshteyn and Sophie Thatcher were announced as the leads for Season 2, transitioning from the original stars, Glover and Maya Erskine. However, reports indicate that production halted as deals for additional cast roles have not been finalized.

In March 2025, the series obtained a $22.4 million tax credit from the California Film Commission to facilitate its relocation from New York to Los Angeles. This delay raises concerns about meeting the commission’s requirement to start filming within 18 months of receiving the tax credit.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” ended its first season on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers uncertain about the fate of Glover and Erskine’s characters. Although Glover will continue as an executive producer, he and Erskine are not expected to appear in the upcoming season.

The show gained popularity after its February 2024 premiere, earning 16 Emmy nominations, including Best Drama Series. It ultimately won two awards, enhancing its appeal among fans.

Sloane is expected to return as showrunner for Season 2; however, she is also engaged in developing a third season of “Big Little Lies,” which could impact her schedule. A representative for Amazon declined to comment on the production delay.

With hopes of starting pre-production later this year, the timeline for a 2026 shoot remains uncertain. The future of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” has left fans speculating about the direction of the series, especially with casting and production now in limbo.