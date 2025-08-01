Project Runway Season 21 Returns with Exciting New Designers and Mentor Christian Siriano

NEW YORK, NY — After a two-year hiatus, the popular fashion competition series “Project Runway” is back for its 21st season, premiering on July 31 on Freeform.

Heidi Klum returns as the host, rekindling her role after an eight-year absence. Joining her as judges are Nina Garcia and newcomer Law Roach, who promise a dash of drama to the season.

This installment of “Project Runway” features twelve competing designers, each vying for a grand prize of $100,000 and the chance to showcase their work at New York Fashion Week. Christian Siriano, the youngest winner in the show’s history, serves as mentor to these aspiring fashion stars.

Among the contestants is Antonio Estrada, who draws inspiration from bright colors and rebellious themes. He competes alongside his twin brother, Jesus, who brings a flair reminiscent of Old Hollywood.

Belania Daley, known for her technical expertise and commitment to sustainability, aims to showcase her unique designs made from recycled materials. Caycee Black specializes in gender-fluid fashion incorporating hand-painted prints, reflecting her experience at top fashion houses.

Another standout, Angelo Rosa, melds his Dominican roots with modern streetwear aesthetics. Other notable contestants include Joan Madison, who specializes in extravagant bridal designs, and Alex Foxworth, who honors her Japanese heritage through her unique style.

The season promises to deliver not only fashion but emotional moments, as the designers navigate the pressures of competition. Fans are eager to see the creativity and talent unfold on stage once again.

“Project Runway” Season 21 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.