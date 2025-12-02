CD Projekt Confirms New Witcher Trilogy in Six-Year Span

Warsaw, Poland — CD Projekt Red announced plans to release a new trilogy of The Witcher games, all featuring Ciri as the main character, within six years. This bold statement was made by joint CEO Michał Nowakowski during a recent investor call.

Nowakowski emphasized, “We do believe that further games should be delivered in a shorter period of time… our plan still is to launch the whole trilogy within a six-year period.” He explained that the company has been working with Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4 for nearly four years, which is expected to streamline the development process for subsequent games.

The Witcher 4 will be the first title in this ambitious plan and aims to release by 2027, with the potential for The Witcher 5 to follow in 2030 and The Witcher 6 in 2033. “AAA video game development can be a difficult endeavor,” Nowakowski acknowledged, referencing industry challenges that can lead to project delays.

Despite challenges, 447 people are currently working on The Witcher 4, indicating a significant investment in the project. CD Projekt aims to ensure a stable development cycle through the transition to Unreal Engine 5, which supports creating massive open-world environments.

The upcoming game will focus on Ciri’s journey as she seeks to become a professional monster slayer, a narrative director Sebastian Kalemba insists is both epic and compelling. “She has so much to tell, so much to prove,” Kalemba stated.

With an eye towards potential future developments including a console transition, the studio remains cautious yet optimistic. They are committed to delivering a high-quality experience while balancing multiple projects including other Witcher titles and potentially a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

As excitement builds, gamers are left wondering how the new trilogy will evolve and if the ambitious timeline will hold.