Entertainment
CD Projekt Confirms New Witcher Trilogy in Six-Year Span
Warsaw, Poland — CD Projekt Red announced plans to release a new trilogy of The Witcher games, all featuring Ciri as the main character, within six years. This bold statement was made by joint CEO Michał Nowakowski during a recent investor call.
Nowakowski emphasized, “We do believe that further games should be delivered in a shorter period of time… our plan still is to launch the whole trilogy within a six-year period.” He explained that the company has been working with Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4 for nearly four years, which is expected to streamline the development process for subsequent games.
The Witcher 4 will be the first title in this ambitious plan and aims to release by 2027, with the potential for The Witcher 5 to follow in 2030 and The Witcher 6 in 2033. “AAA video game development can be a difficult endeavor,” Nowakowski acknowledged, referencing industry challenges that can lead to project delays.
Despite challenges, 447 people are currently working on The Witcher 4, indicating a significant investment in the project. CD Projekt aims to ensure a stable development cycle through the transition to Unreal Engine 5, which supports creating massive open-world environments.
The upcoming game will focus on Ciri’s journey as she seeks to become a professional monster slayer, a narrative director Sebastian Kalemba insists is both epic and compelling. “She has so much to tell, so much to prove,” Kalemba stated.
With an eye towards potential future developments including a console transition, the studio remains cautious yet optimistic. They are committed to delivering a high-quality experience while balancing multiple projects including other Witcher titles and potentially a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.
As excitement builds, gamers are left wondering how the new trilogy will evolve and if the ambitious timeline will hold.
Recent Posts
- Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week
- Barcelona Faces Atlético in High-Stakes La Liga Clash
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil