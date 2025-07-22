Prominent Miami Attorney Roy Black Dies at 80

Coral Gables, Florida – Roy Black, a renowned criminal defense attorney, passed away on Monday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. Black died at his home in Coral Gables, leaving behind a legacy of high-profile legal victories that solidified his reputation in the legal community.

Born on February 17, 1945, in New York, Black moved to South Florida to pursue his education at the University of Miami, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1967 and later obtained his law degree. He started his legal career at the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Office, eventually establishing his practice, Black Srebnick, known for both civil litigation and criminal defense.

Black became famous for defending clients such as William Kennedy Smith, for whom he achieved an acquittal in a nationally televised rape trial. He also represented controversial figures including Rush Limbaugh and Jeffrey Epstein, handling complex cases that drew significant media attention.

Throughout his career, Black showcased exceptional trial skills, often working to present his clients in the best possible light amid public scrutiny. He was not only a skilled lawyer but also an influential figure, teaching law at the University of Miami and contributing legal analysis to various media outlets.

His achievements included a successful plea deal for Limbaugh related to drug charges and involvement in Epstein’s non-prosecution plea agreement in 2008. Black’s expertise led him to secure acquittals for clients in high-stakes cases, such as the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal.

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in from colleagues and fellow attorneys who hailed him as a leader in criminal defense. David Oscar Markus praised him as “the GOAT of criminal defense lawyers” while others reflected on his positive outlook and legacy.

Roy Black is survived by his two children and his wife, Lea Black, a juror from the Kennedy Smith trial who gained fame on The Real Housewives of Miami. He leaves behind a remarkable career that set a high standard in the field of law.