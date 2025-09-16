Property Tax Rates Rise for Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville Residents

KILLEEN, Texas — Property tax rates are on the rise for residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, and Nolanville, according to recent data from local taxing entities.

The overall tax rate in Killeen is projected to increase nearly 3% year-over-year, climbing from approximately $1.99 to $2.05 per $100 valuation. This rate comprises property taxes collected from several government agencies, including Killeen ISD and other local entities.

In Killeen, the average value of residential properties has also risen. Homestead values increased from $244,101 to $245,964, while non-homestead values climbed from $228,536 to $231,665, representing roughly 1% increases, according to the Bell County Appraisal District.

This year, average non-homestead owners will see their tax bills rise to about $4,745, a $192 increase from last year’s average of $4,553, or about 4% more. This estimate assumes payments to multiple local taxing authorities.

The state currently provides a $100,000 exemption on school district taxes for homeowners, in addition to $10,000 exemptions for disabled individuals and seniors aged 65 and older. Local taxing entities often add their exemptions for these groups as well.

Exemptions can significantly decrease taxable home values. For example, Killeen’s average homestead would owe around $2,159 in school district property taxes based on its value. However, with the exemption, the taxable amount drops to about $1,460, leading to roughly a 33% reduction in taxes owed.

Legislation passed this year may provide further relief, with potential constitutional amendments on the November ballot that could raise the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000 and the exemptions for seniors and disabled individuals from $10,000 to $60,000. If approved, these changes could take effect in the 2025 tax year.

In Harker Heights, non-homestead properties are facing minimal tax increases. The average value rose from $304,003 to $304,839 with a tax rate increase from approximately $1.83 to $1.84 per $100 valuation, resulting in an average bill increase from $5,566 to $5,617.

Nolanville’s non-homestead tax bills are also set to increase by 3% this year, with average bills rising from $5,340 to $5,498 and a tax rate climbing from $1.87 to $1.91.

As Killeen’s property tax rates rise, residents and local officials emphasize the need for adequate support systems for those affected financially by the changes.