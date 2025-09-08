US Proposes Ceasefire Principles Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

JERUSALEM, Israel — The United States has put forward new principles aimed at achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, calling for the immediate release of all hostages and the initiation of negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, according to two Israeli officials familiar with the discussions. These principles have reportedly been conveyed to Hamas, though it’s unclear whether they constitute a complete ceasefire plan or guidelines for resuming talks.

On Sunday, Hamas confirmed that it had received ‘some ideas’ from the US aimed at facilitating a Gaza ceasefire and a deal regarding hostages. The group expressed its willingness to engage in negotiations, contingent on Israel’s clear commitment to halt hostilities and withdraw forces from the Gaza Strip.

‘We welcome any move that helps efforts to stop the aggression against our people,’ a Hamas spokesperson said in a statement. This reflects the group’s readiness to negotiate the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for key demands, including an independent Palestinian administration for Gaza.

One Israeli official shared that the proposed principles require Hamas to release all 48 hostages on the first day of a ceasefire, with Israel freezing its military actions in Gaza City. If the proposal is accepted, negotiations for a comprehensive end to the war would start immediately, and fighting would cease as long as talks were ongoing. The final proposal includes assurances from President Donald Trump to maintain the ceasefire during negotiations.

Trump, in a social media post on Sunday evening, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, ‘Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!’ He indicated that Israel has accepted his terms and urged Hamas to follow suit, describing his call as a ‘last warning.’

While attending the US Open in Flushing, New York, Trump was seen with his son-in-law Jared Kushner and US special envoy Steve Witkoff, both key figures in Mideast peace discussions. Shortly after the proposal surfaced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel is seriously considering Trump’s proposal, although they indicated skepticism about Hamas’s readiness to cooperate.

The US and Israel have reiterated their close collaboration, especially after a recent failed ceasefire negotiation. Supporters of the hostages in Israel have expressed strong backing for the US initiative, viewing it as a ‘true breakthrough’ and calling on the Israeli government to fully support the emerging agreement to ensure the safe return of hostages.