News
Protest Closes Minnesota State Fair Gate Temporarily
Falcon Heights, MN — A protest temporarily closed Gate 5 of the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday afternoon, causing disruptions for attendees and nearby residents. The fair announced the closure at approximately 1:08 p.m. due to a demonstration at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.
During the gate’s closure, buses that typically use Gate 5 were halted, and fairgoers were redirected to alternative entrances. An emergency alert was issued to residents in the area informing them about the situation.
St. Paul police reported that the demonstration, organized by Black Lives Matter, remained peaceful throughout its course. The group began at Hamline Park and marched to the entrance of the state fair. St. Paul Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong stated that officers were closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety for all involved.
The protest was the 10th annual event held outside the fair, showcasing a variety of demands from different activist groups. Among those participating were advocates calling for state divestment from Israel, enhanced community oversight of police operations, and stronger protections for LGBTQ individuals.
Monique Cullars-Doty, a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement, shared her motivation for organizing the event. “I would be at the fair with my nephew, and now he’s gone,” she expressed, highlighting the need for continued awareness and advocacy following the tragic death of her nephew at the hands of St. Paul police in 2015.
The gate reopened and traffic resumed around 2:32 p.m. after the legal assembly concluded. Police confirmed that the protestors returned to Hamline Park without any further incidents.
