Protest Erupts At Royal Opera House During Il Trovatore Performance

London, England – A performance of the opera Il Trovatore at the Royal Opera House on Saturday night took an unexpected turn when a cast member unfurled a Palestine flag during the encore, leading to a chaotic response from staff.

Video footage shared online shows the performer waving the flag while refusing to let it be taken away. An audience member described the scene as “extraordinary,” noting the performer did not bow or shout, merely standing with the flag as someone offstage tried to remove it.

A spokesperson for the Royal Opera House confirmed that the flag display was not authorized, calling the action “wholly inappropriate.” The production had concluded an uneventful 11-night run in Covent Garden prior to the incident, with the performer believed to be part of the chorus.

While some audience members criticized the act as “discourteous,” others reportedly cheered in support. This protest is part of a larger trend among artists and musicians calling attention to the rising death toll in Gaza.

Other recent incidents include the investigation of the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap for their statements at Glastonbury, though authorities decided to take no further action. Punk rap band Bob Vylan is also under investigation for their controversial chants.

The opera Il Trovatore, composed by Giuseppe Verdi, tells a turbulent love story set against the backdrop of a civil war in 15th century Spain. The Royal Opera production was directed by Adele Thomas and featured conductors Giacomo Sagripanti and Carlo Rizzi.