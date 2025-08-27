Protest Shifted Amid Violence Concerns in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Environmental groups in Minneapolis have shifted their planned protest from the home of Mayor Jacob Frey to a public park due to concerns over violence toward politicians. The Climate Justice Committee MN had initially scheduled the demonstration for Thursday to address a longstanding dispute regarding the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood, which they wish to redevelop into an urban farm.

The decision to move the protest comes after the Minnesota Star Tribune published a commentary by the mayor’s wife, Sarah Clarke, highlighting the recent attacks on public officials in Minnesota. Clarke emphasized that these issues are no longer theoretical, stating, “Violence against public officials and their families is no longer hypothetical.” This commentary has sparked renewed scrutiny regarding protests aimed at the homes of elected officials.

The protest was organized in connection with ongoing efforts by the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI), which has been pushing for control of the former roofing supply warehouse known as Roof Depot. After the city abandoned plans for a public works site at the location, it agreed to sell the property to EPNI for $16 million. EPNI has raised over $10 million to convert the site into a community farm but faces challenges in securing the remaining funds.

As the deadline to finalize the sale approaches, EPNI has attempted to meet with Frey to negotiate a lower purchase price, citing the building’s actual value closer to $3.7 million. However, a planned meeting last week was canceled by Frey’s office in response to the Climate Justice Committee’s promotion of the protest.

Grace Waltz, Frey’s chief of staff, expressed concerns about the protest in her email canceling the meeting, stating that sharing the mayor’s home address was irresponsible given the recent violent events targeted at public officials.

Despite the cancellation, EPNI finance director Daniel Colten-Schmidt clarified that EPNI and the Climate Justice Committee are separate organizations. He stated that EPNI did not endorse the protest and had requested that Climate Justice Committee refrain from protesting at the mayor’s home, which they agreed to do.

Climate Justice Committee has relocated the protest to a park four blocks away from Frey’s home, expanding its focus to include criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a recent mayoral endorsement from state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is challenging Frey in the upcoming election.

In response to Clarke’s commentary, spokesperson Michael Wood from Climate Justice Committee voiced their discontent with being compared to “right-wing assassins,” and emphasized their approach to advocacy, stating they seek accountability from elected officials through various means, including peaceful protests.

Frey and Clarke have previously discussed the threats and hostility they have faced at their residence, and concerns regarding public protests have been shared by others in the community. Hennepin County Commissioner Heather Edelson recently expressed similar concerns after protests erupted at the home of a fellow commissioner.

Ally Peters, a spokesperson for Frey, indicated that the Mayor’s Office will reconnect with EPNI to reschedule discussions about the Roof Depot transaction while expressing disappointment in EPNI’s lack of public denunciation of the Climate Justice Committee protest.