Protester Arrested on Camera at Anti-War Rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — A 22-year-old preschool teacher was arrested on camera during an anti-war protest on Saturday, shortly after she criticized U.S. military actions in Venezuela. Jessica Plichta was one of approximately 200 demonstrators in downtown Grand Rapids, where tensions escalated following reports of the American military detaining Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Plichta, who helped organize the rally with a group called Grand Rapids Opponents of War, had just finished an interview with local ABC affiliate, WZZM, when two police officers approached her. As seen in the viral video, the officers put her in a police car while Plichta maintained, “I am not resisting arrest.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that as soon as I finished an interview speaking on Venezuela, I was arrested—the only person arrested out of 200 people,” Plichta said. She expressed concern over the implications of her arrest on free speech, especially during Trump‘s presidency.

Demonstrators gathered near Rosa Parks Circle, chanting “No war with Venezuela!” while waving signs and flags. Protesters emphasized the need to oppose foreign interventions, stating that American tax dollars are being used to fund what they called war crimes.

Plichta had recently traveled to Venezuela for an international summit, where she met Maduro. “People loved him,” she claimed in the interview, asserting that he was elected by the people and should be returned to power. Following her comments, she was arrested for allegedly obstructing a roadway and failing to obey a lawful command by the police.

Local police later stated that Plichta was identified for having participated in the protest, which included blocking traffic, despite multiple warnings to move to the sidewalk. The police emphasized that their actions complied with city and state laws.

The incident occurred as the Trump administration faced backlash for its military actions in Venezuela. An international relations professor from Grand Valley State University noted that actions like these set a dangerous precedent and could destabilize international relations.

A video of Plichta’s arrest prompted public outcry and calls for her release, leading to her freedom about three hours later. As she was released, Plichta reiterated the importance of speaking out against war and oppression, stating, “We are so accustomed to repression when we speak out on anti-war topics.”