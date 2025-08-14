Protesters Confront Zohran Mamdani at Staten Island Campaign Event

Staten Island, NY – Protesters gathered outside Zohran Mamdani‘s anti-Trump campaign event on Wednesday, decrying him as a communist and urging him to ‘go back to where you came from.’

Mamdani, a candidate for New York City mayor, has re-entered the spotlight amid reports linking him to prominent figures from former President Barack Obama‘s political circle. Patrick Gaspard, a former executive at the Open Society Foundations and advisor to Obama, has been informally advising Mamdani.

A New York Times report detailed Gaspard’s increased involvement with Mamdani, noting that he introduced former Obama campaign architect David Axelrod to the candidate. The Obama world appears to be rallying around Mamdani, with Obama reportedly calling him after his Democratic primary victory in June to discuss the importance of good governance.

Axelrod remarked on Mamdani’s campaign, stating, ‘What I found when I went over to that office was a familiar spirit of just determined, upbeat idealism.’ He acknowledged that while Mamdani’s ideas might not resonate with everyone, he is asking pertinent questions about how to address issues for working people.

The momentum behind Mamdani’s campaign is further supported by connections to influential media strategists and advisors within the Obama administration, including figures like Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer.

With Gaspard’s history at the Open Society Foundations, which has provided significant financial backing to progressive groups, Mamdani’s campaign is well-positioned to attract wealthy donors supportive of his agenda.

Mamdani’s campaign has already gained traction from various far-left organizations that have benefitted from funding by the Open Society Foundations.

In a statement, Gaspard defended George Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations, against criticisms linking Soros to political funding for what some view as radical causes.

‘George Soros is as concerned about public safety as anyone else,’ Gaspard stated. ‘It’s an insult to ordinary people to suggest that their votes for reformers are merely due to Soros contributions.’

Several progressive organizations and endorsements have come together to support Mamdani’s campaign, including Jewish Voice for Peace Action and Community Voices Heard.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Mamdani campaign and Gaspard for further comments.