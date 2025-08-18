News
Protesters Demand Better Service for Cleveland’s HealthLine
CLEVELAND, OH – Activists from Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) gathered over the weekend to protest declining service on the HealthLine, a bus rapid transit system that has struggled to meet its original benchmarks. The HealthLine, which launched in 2008, was designed to connect Downtown to East Cleveland with frequent service and dedicated lanes.
More than a dozen protesters held signs reading, “We Want Real BRT” and “Heal the HealthLine,” voicing their frustrations about the service’s decline over the years. Jenna Thomas, CPT Vice Chair, highlighted that the buses now run every 15 minutes at best, instead of the promised five-minute frequency during rush hour.
“The reliability of transit is crucial. It connects people to jobs, health care, and opportunities,” Thomas stated during the protest. “Twenty-five percent of Clevelanders don’t have a car, so reliable public transit is essential for them.”
Currently, ticketing issues also plague the HealthLine. A judge ruled in 2017 that the RTA‘s armed proof of payment system was illegal, forcing passengers to board through one door and pay fares onboard. “This system causes delays and limits efficiency,” Thomas added.
Despite an increase in ridership since the pandemic lows — up to 23 million in 2023 from 17 million in 2020 — the HealthLine’s ridership has drastically decreased over the last decade, falling from 5.1 million in 2014 to just 1.7 million last year.
Laqueta Worley, a protestor holding a sign that read “Better Buses Now,” expressed her dissatisfaction with the current service. “It’s just not enough service,” she said. “Buses are dirty, and drivers don’t have the time to clean them.”
An RTA spokesperson acknowledged the complaints, stating that the HealthLine aims for 15-minute frequencies similar to rail systems. They also claimed to open multiple doors when conditions allow.
As the protesters made their way through Public Square, they distributed flyers to inform riders about the current issues with the HealthLine. The group hopes to encourage the RTA to improve service and address the growing concerns of Cleveland’s public transit users.
