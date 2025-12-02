News
Protesters Demand End to Avelo Airlines’ Contract with ICE in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Protesters across the nation are calling for Avelo Airlines to end its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), focusing on Albany County. On Sunday, November 30, 2025, activists gathered to express their concerns about the airline’s involvement with ICE, alleging that it prioritizes profit over human dignity.
Marianna Achlaoug, an organizer with Indivisible Albany, stated, “Because of its association with ICE and the fact they are choosing bottom line over human dignity, we want them out of Albany County.” Some protestors wore chains to symbolize the treatment of detained passengers, emphasizing their demand for an immediate cessation of all Avelo flights to and from Albany County.
“What cost is it to your taxpayers, your pockets, versus human dignity and human process of law?” asked Achlaoug during the protest. Richard McGrath, another Indivisible member, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of fair treatment in accordance with the law. “Our country is supposed to be based on the rule of law and fair treatment for everyone,” McGrath said.
In June, Senator Pat Fahy mentioned that Avelo’s ICE flights had previously only departed from Texas and Arizona. However, the airline has recently scaled back operations and is primarily serving states on the Eastern Seaboard. Achlaoug noted, “As of right now, Avelo has left the West Coast, and they are rescinding flights from other states like Maine.”
Avelo Airlines, in a statement to CBS6, recognized the right to peaceful protest but affirmed its intention to continue operations. Achlaoug countered this claim, stating that Avelo’s withdrawal from the West Coast indicates they are not wanted.
“We have been doing this for 7 months. We are not going anywhere. Why have you not budged?” she questioned. Currently, Avelo Airlines operates flights from Albany International Airport to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, with services available two to four times a week.
Recent Posts
- Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week
- Barcelona Faces Atlético in High-Stakes La Liga Clash
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations
- Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca Questions Referee Consistency After Draw with Arsenal
- Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership
- Social Security Agency Plans to Cut Office Visits by 50%
- Barcelona Eyes Antonio Nusa in Transfer Plans
- Sunderland Leads Premier League Happiness Rankings Amid Season Turmoil