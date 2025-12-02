Protesters Demand End to Avelo Airlines’ Contract with ICE in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Protesters across the nation are calling for Avelo Airlines to end its contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), focusing on Albany County. On Sunday, November 30, 2025, activists gathered to express their concerns about the airline’s involvement with ICE, alleging that it prioritizes profit over human dignity.

Marianna Achlaoug, an organizer with Indivisible Albany, stated, “Because of its association with ICE and the fact they are choosing bottom line over human dignity, we want them out of Albany County.” Some protestors wore chains to symbolize the treatment of detained passengers, emphasizing their demand for an immediate cessation of all Avelo flights to and from Albany County.

“What cost is it to your taxpayers, your pockets, versus human dignity and human process of law?” asked Achlaoug during the protest. Richard McGrath, another Indivisible member, echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of fair treatment in accordance with the law. “Our country is supposed to be based on the rule of law and fair treatment for everyone,” McGrath said.

In June, Senator Pat Fahy mentioned that Avelo’s ICE flights had previously only departed from Texas and Arizona. However, the airline has recently scaled back operations and is primarily serving states on the Eastern Seaboard. Achlaoug noted, “As of right now, Avelo has left the West Coast, and they are rescinding flights from other states like Maine.”

Avelo Airlines, in a statement to CBS6, recognized the right to peaceful protest but affirmed its intention to continue operations. Achlaoug countered this claim, stating that Avelo’s withdrawal from the West Coast indicates they are not wanted.

“We have been doing this for 7 months. We are not going anywhere. Why have you not budged?” she questioned. Currently, Avelo Airlines operates flights from Albany International Airport to Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, with services available two to four times a week.