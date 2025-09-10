Politics
Protesters Disrupt Trump’s Dinner in D.C. Restaurant
Washington, D.C. — President Donald Trump faced protests during a rare restaurant visit in Washington on Tuesday night. Trump dined at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, just a block from the White House, accompanied by Cabinet members including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
This outing marked Trump’s first visit to a D.C. restaurant since the beginning of his second term. He claimed the restaurant choice underscores improvements in safety within the city, a claim he made while citing recent crime data.
“I wouldn’t have done this three months ago. It was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it’s as safe as there is in the country,” Trump told reporters as he entered the establishment.
Outside, protests erupted with demonstrators from the anti-war group CODEPINK chanting slogans such as “Free D.C., Free Palestine” and branding Trump as “the Hitler of our time.” Videos shared on social media captured the tense atmosphere as Trump entered the restaurant amidst mixed reactions from onlookers.
As Trump dined, he attempted to project a sense of safety to his fellow patrons, claiming, “You won’t be mugged going home.” However, the protests highlighted ongoing divisions regarding his administration’s approach to crime in D.C. and foreign policy in the Middle East.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi reported that since the declaration of a public safety emergency on August 10, there have been over 2,000 arrests and hundreds of illegal firearms seized. Trump’s administration has emphasized that the federal crackdown is necessary to combat rising crime rates in the capital.
While some diners welcomed Trump with cheers inside Joe’s Seafood, others highlighted the fears ignited by increased police presence and military deployment in the city. Protests outside the restaurant reiterated critics’ views that militarized policing in D.C. connects to U.S. actions overseas.
Trump’s visit concluded without major incident, but the ongoing protests demonstrate the contentious environment surrounding his presidency and the stark divisions on domestic and foreign policy.
