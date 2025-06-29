News
Protests Erupt in Bangkok Demanding Prime Minister’s Resignation
BANGKOK, Thailand — Thousands of protesters gathered in Bangkok on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The outcry was sparked by a leaked phone call in which she spoke with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen about a border dispute.
During the conversation on June 15, Paetongtarn addressed Hun Sen as “uncle” and criticized a Thai military commander involved in the dispute. Her comments ignited public anger, leading to accusations of betrayal from nationalists who feel she is too lenient towards Cambodia.
The demonstration at Victory Monument was the largest since the Pheu Thai party took power in 2023, with thousands braving monsoon rains to voice their dissent. Protest leader Parnthep Pourpongpan stated, “She should step aside because she is the problem,” encapsulating the sentiment among the crowd.
Among the protesters was 70-year-old Seri Sawangmue, who traveled overnight to join the rally. He expressed concerns over Thailand’s sovereignty, stating, “I’ve lived through many political crises and I know where this is going.”
Paetongtarn, 38, later defended her call as a “negotiation technique” during a visit to flood-stricken areas in the north. She said, “It’s the people’s right to protest, as long as it’s peaceful.” However, her comments have not quelled the anger, as calls for her resignation intensified.
The rally was organized by the United Force of the Land, a coalition of mostly nationalist activists who have historically opposed Shinawatra-led governments. In a statement, they criticized the government for not acting in the interest of democracy and called for coalition partners to withdraw.
As tensions rise, the Constitutional Court is set to review a petition that could lead to Paetongtarn’s removal over her conduct in the leaked call. The court’s decision is eagerly anticipated amid fears that her government could collapse due to mounting pressures.
Hun Sen has also weighed in, suggesting that the leaked call reflects poorly on Thailand and accused the Thai military of illegal actions during recent border skirmishes. His remarks further complicate the already tense relations between the two nations, which have a long history of territorial disputes dating back over a century.
