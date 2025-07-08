News
Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
MEXICO CITY — On July 4, hundreds of people protested in Mexico City against the gentrification of neighborhoods popular with foreigners, particularly in the Condesa and Roma areas. The demonstration aimed to spotlight rising rents and the displacement of local residents due to an influx of mostly American remote workers and tourists.
Protesters held up signs with statements like “Gringos, stop stealing our home” and “You’re not an expat; you’re an invader.” Organized by groups including Frente por el Arraigo y la Inclusión Vecinal, the march gathered in the Lindbergh Forum, a popular local gathering spot, before moving through the streets to the U.S. Embassy.
Initially peaceful, the demonstration escalated as a small group of masked individuals began vandalizing businesses, shattering store windows and spray-painting messages including “Get out of Mexico.” Some protesters also confronted and harassed foreign tourists.
“We’re being left without neighbors,” said Condesa resident Raquel Nava, 82, who noted that many local residents have faced eviction as properties shift to short-term rentals like those advertised on Airbnb. “It’s worrying to see our community change so drastically.”
The protests reflect a growing frustration over rising costs of living, which many locals blame on the rapid increase in foreign residents since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Rents are skyrocketing because of Airbnb,” said 19-year-old Michelle Castro, emphasizing that local residents often cannot afford the new prices.
Analysts suggest that while the arrival of remote workers has contributed to rising rents, broader economic factors are also at play. In a recent piece for El País, political scientist Viri Ríos highlighted that housing prices in Mexico have risen significantly even in areas with little foreign investment. “The reality is that, with or without gringos, housing in Mexico has become enormously more expensive,” she wrote.
The protests echo similar movements in places like Barcelona and Paris, where residents have pushed back against mass tourism’s effects on local communities. At the Mexico City demonstration, many expressed concerns not only about prices but also cultural integration, with some locals feeling that foreigners are not making enough effort to engage with Mexican culture.
Following the unrest, the Mexico City government reaffirmed its commitment to affordable housing initiatives. Mayor Clara Brugada stated that, “Mexico City doesn’t agree with gentrification,” emphasizing the need to implement policies that protect long-term residents.
Despite the instance of violence, the majority of the protesters expressed their concerns peacefully. However, the events have raised important questions about how cities can manage the influx of foreign residents and protect local communities from displacement amid rising living costs.
