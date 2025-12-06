Protests Erupt as Munk Debates Discuss Two-State Solution

Toronto, Canada – Protests erupted Wednesday outside the Munk Debates, where former Israeli officials discussed the merits of a two-state solution. Around 200 demonstrators gathered, holding signs and Palestinian flags, voicing their opposition to the all-Israeli panel that excluded Palestinian perspectives.

Protester Trevor Miller condemned the debate, stating, “We are here to speak out for the people of Palestine, everyone who suffers under imperialism.” The debate centered on the prompt: “Be it resolved, it is in Israel’s national interest to support a two-state solution.”

The panel featured former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and former Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, who supported the two-state proposition. They were opposed by Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the U.S., and Ayelet Shaked, former justice minister.

Miller expressed concern over the absence of Palestinian voices during the discussion, arguing that it was “indefensible” not to include perspectives of those suffering in the ongoing conflict. Rudyard Griffiths, chair and moderator of the Munk Debates, defended the choice of speakers, emphasizing their extensive experience on the subject.

Griffiths acknowledged that the debate was part of a larger conversation, and highlighted the deep divisions in Israeli society regarding Palestinian statehood. He indicated openness to future debates inclusive of Palestinian perspectives.

In a related development, human rights lawyer Henry Off from Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights (CLAIHR) found the event “unacceptable.” On the day of the debate, CLAIHR sent a 24-page document to law enforcement, calling for investigations into Olmert and Livni for their roles during the Gaza conflict from 2008 to 2009, where both are accused of committing war crimes.

The document cites the 2009 UN report on the Gaza Conflict, detailing violations such as willful killing and unlawful destruction of property linked to Israeli military actions. Off stated that Canada has a legal obligation to investigate these claims against high-ranking officials entering the country.

As tensions continue over the topic of Palestinian statehood, many protestors reiterated their demand for accountability for alleged war crimes, illustrating the ongoing impact of conflict on discourse in Canada.