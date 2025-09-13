Protests Erupt in Nepal After Fatal Police Violence

Kathmandu, Nepal – Violent protests erupted in Nepal this week following the fatal shooting of protesters by police in the capital. The unrest began on Monday, when Pabit Tandukar, a 22-year-old university student, felt a sharp pain in his leg caused by a live bullet as he participated in a peaceful demonstration near the parliament building.

At least 19 people have since been killed, and over 300 injured, as law enforcement responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas. According to Tandukar, the protest was initially peaceful but turned violent when police clashed with demonstrators. “We were there for a peaceful protest. Suddenly, I was shot,” he told Al Jazeera.

The unrest has plunged Nepal into a political crisis. Following the violence, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, citing moral responsibility. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli also stepped down, leaving a power vacuum amid calls for the dissolution of parliament and new elections from the youth-led demonstrators.

The protests, which have been organized by what they call the Gen-Z movement, are fueled by growing discontent over government corruption and elitism. Protesters accuse political leaders of living lavishly while many Nepalis struggle with low incomes.

In the days leading up to the protests, the government imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, claiming it was necessary to combat fake news and maintain social order. This further incited anger among young people.

Despite an imposed curfew in Kathmandu, demonstrators continued to clash with police, with reports of vandalism at government buildings. Anil Baniya, an organizer of the protests, expressed disappointment over the turn of events, saying, “We planned a peaceful protest with cultural events and fun.” He condemned the police response as excessive.

Among the deceased was Sulov Raj Shrestha, a civil engineering student. His friend Sudhoj Jung Kunwar remembered him fondly, stating, “He was always smiling and had a friendly behaviour.” Shrestha was scheduled to take his GRE exams on the day of the protests.

Political analyst Krishna Khanal criticized the government for its handling of the situation. “The young people should have been handled well,” he said, indicating that the police response could have been managed differently.

Reports of violence and civilian casualties have drawn condemnation from international organizations, including the UN and Amnesty International. Both have called for a thorough investigation into the actions of the police.

In response to the political turmoil, Baniya stated that the protests would continue indefinitely until their demands are met, vowing to honor those who were killed by the state. “We need to topple this government,” he declared nervously. “This is our country.”