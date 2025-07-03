Protests Erupt Over Major Healthcare Cuts in Orange County

Anaheim, California — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the office of Rep. Young Kim on July 1, 2025, to express their outrage against proposed federal cuts to healthcare programs. These cuts are part of President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which aims to reduce federal funding by over $1 trillion, impacting vital services like Medicaid.

The demonstration took place shortly after the U.S. Senate narrowly approved the legislation. Protesters aim to sway the upcoming vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This bill is harmful, reckless, and cruel, and it will hurt people in need,” said Melody Mendenhall, a nurse from UCLA and an activist with the California Nurses Association.

While security blocked access to Kim’s office, demonstrators chanted slogans like “Shame! Shame!” as they expressed concerns over the bill’s effects on low-income communities. “Rep. Young Kim, hear our cry. We need our Medicaid,” Mendenhall continued. Opponents of the bill argue that it will significantly increase healthcare costs for millions of Americans.

In a statement, Kim acknowledged the concerns raised by her constituents regarding Medicaid and reiterated her commitment to preserving and strengthening the program. “I understand how important these services are for many in my community,” she said. “I have met with local healthcare advocates.”

The proposed cuts could affect approximately 11.8 million Americans who may lose their health insurance within the next decade, according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. In California alone, roughly 15 million residents utilize Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program.

After the protest, several local activists shared personal stories of dependence on Medi-Cal, highlighting the plight of vulnerable groups including disabled individuals, children, and the elderly. Shari Home, 73, described her family’s reliance on the program for essential medications and support.

Governor Gavin Newsom warned that if passed, the cuts could result in millions of Californians losing their insurance. He stated, “The stakes have never been higher for our rights and healthcare security. This legislation is a backdoor abortion ban, which will also endanger vital healthcare services for many.”

The bill has faced opposition from some Republicans as well, with members voicing concerns about its impact on their constituents and potential increases to the national deficit. Lawmakers expect further discussions this week as the House reconvenes for a vote on the legislation.

The protest outside Kim’s office underscores the growing public outcry over healthcare cuts as Congress prepares for critical votes before the Fourth of July.