SOPOT, Bulgaria — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Bulgaria’s largest state-owned arms producer on Sunday, sparking protests from nationalist parties. The visit highlighted domestic tensions regarding the country’s expanding role in arms production.

Accompanied by Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, von der Leyen toured the plant and discussed European security. “This is exactly the kind of project we want to see,” she stated. “It will bring good jobs to the region. Up to 1,000 new jobs will come here to Sopot thanks to these projects, but we increase also our ammunition production,” she added.

Von der Leyen emphasized Bulgaria’s contributions to both Ukraine and European defense security, calling the nation’s defense industry a source of “national and European pride.” However, outside the plant, protesters from the far-right Revival party and the nationalist Velichie party voiced their opposition. Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov, known for his past comments about withdrawing from NATO, was seen blocking a car from entering the facility, according to Mediapool.

This visit comes after Germany’s defense company Rheinmetall announced plans to expand its presence in Bulgaria, aiming to make the country Europe’s largest gunpowder manufacturer. Bulgaria was a significant arms producer during the Cold War but faced decline after the Soviet Union collapsed, which led to factory closures.

Recent developments, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have revitalized Bulgaria’s defense sector as it has emerged as a key supplier of Soviet-standard ammunition for Ukraine. “The government’s propaganda about an economic boom is completely untrue,” Kostadinov told reporters. He questioned the focus on gunpowder production, stating, “Why does Bulgaria not invest in military mobility or military electronics?”

Protesters from Velichie also drew attention, reportedly brandishing axes and stating they represented “the bouquet that von der Leyen deserved.” Their demonstration came amid a broader wave of national anti-euro protests.

Von der Leyen’s visit is part of a seven-country tour aimed at reassuring nations bordering Russia and Belarus about European security. After Bulgaria, she plans to visit Romania and Lithuania. Her tour coincides with renewed efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine.