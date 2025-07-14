Protests in Kenya Turn Deadly, At Least 31 Killed in Clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya — At least 31 people have died and more than 500 have been arrested during anti-government protests across Kenya that erupted on July 7, 2025. The protests coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Saba Saba pro-democracy rally, igniting anger among Kenyans over issues like police brutality and corruption, as reported by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

During the Monday protests, Kenyan police employed tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, with the violence leading to the deaths of 11 people according to initial police statements. However, the KNCHR later revised that number, reporting 31 fatalities overall, with many of the injured receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

The unrest comes after a wave of protests began in June of last year following a controversial tax bill which raised public frustration over the rising cost of living. Although the government repealed the bill, tensions have escalated following incidents of police shootings and alleged abductions of dissenters.

As protests surged in the capital Nairobi and other urban areas, police cordoned off key government buildings, barricading roads leading to the parliament and the president’s office. Eyewitnesses reported police firing live ammunition as crowds attempted to break through barricades.

CNN reached out to the police for further comments on the protests and the KNCHR’s death toll. So far, no officials have provided clarity on the broader context of the clashes. Video evidence appeared online showing brutal confrontations between protesters and law enforcement.

Local news reports cited testimony from medical professionals at Eagle Nursing Home on the outskirts of Nairobi, revealing that several people had been treated for serious injuries, including gunshot wounds. The protests saw demonstrators rallying to honor the historic Saba Saba movement, which called for democratic reforms in 1990.

One protester, Francis Waswa, shared his determination to continue the fight: “We are not ready to go back because who will fight for our rights then? We will be here till evening.” Reports of violent clashes also detailed armed gangs reportedly acting alongside police.

Following the protests, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights condemned the excessive use of force and called for accountability from the police and other involved parties. It has been reported that at least 532 individuals were arrested during the unrest.

As local and international media continue to cover the situation, protests are expected to persist as the youth of Kenya demand accountability and justice from the government.