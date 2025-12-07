Protests in Tbilisi Continue Against Georgia’s Shift Toward Russia

Tbilisi, Georgia — In Tbilisi, protesters marked one year of continuous demonstrations against their government’s pivot toward Russia, accusing it of abandoning ties with Europe.

Since November 28, 2024, when Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a four-year halt to European integration, protests have only intensified. Thousands took to the streets, expressing their discontent with the government’s direction, which many see as a betrayal of their aspirations to join the European Union.

“Our government, they have, like, Russian friends, and they are helping them, like, putting lots of money and lots of power here against us,” said protester Nodo Latsabidze.

The protests have become a response to government crackdowns on dissent, including arrests of opposition leaders and heavy fines for demonstrators. These actions have raised alarm about the growing authoritarianism in Georgia.

Students have been at the forefront of the protests, resisting government-sponsored reforms they believe aim to restrict freedoms in universities. Giorgi Gvalia, vice-rector of Ilia State University, stated, “They find it probably very unpleasant that students really go against this official narrative.”

International reactions have been mixed, with the European Commission labeling Georgia’s democratic backsliding as serious. In contrast, Georgian officials claim that the European Union is out of touch with the realities of modern Europe.

Shalva Papuashvili, speaker of the Georgian Parliament, criticized Brussels, stating, “We see them attacking Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and the number of patriotic forces in these countries and others is growing.”

The European Parliament has supported the protesters as well, awarding its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Mzia Amaglobeli, a journalist imprisoned for confronting police. Another journalist, Tamar Rukhadze, emphasized the importance of their work in continuing the fight for freedoms, saying, “If Mzia can keep fighting there, behind bars, so can we.”

The demonstrations continue in Tbilisi, with protesters determined to voice their dissent amid increasing risks.