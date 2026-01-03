Providence College Basketball Faces St. John’s at Madison Square Garden

New York, N.Y. (Madison Square Garden) — The Providence College Friars will face off against the St. John's University Red Storm on Saturday, January 3, at noon. The game will be broadcast on FOX, marking the first of nine BIG EAST regular season contests for St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

St. John’s enters the matchup with a record of 9-4 and is currently 2-0 in conference play after a recent 95-83 victory against Georgetown. In that game, the Red Storm set a program BIG EAST record with 15 made three-pointers, shooting an impressive 55.6 percent from long range.

The Friars, with a record of 7-6 and 0-2 in the BIG EAST, are coming off a two-week break following a loss to Seton Hall. Providence’s offense has shown promise this season, averaging 89.8 points per game, which leads the conference and ranks 23rd nationally. Graduate student Jason Edwards leads the Friars and the league, with an average of 18.5 points per game.

Providence and St. John’s have a long-standing rivalry, with St. John’s leading the all-time series 68-58. The teams met twice last season, both encounters decided by two points. Last season’s encounters highlighted the fierce competition between the two squads, with each contest decided in the final seconds.

The Friars will look to shake off their recent struggles in the conference and build momentum as they contend with a tough St. John’s team under the guidance of head coach Rick Pitino. The game is significant for Pitino, as he previously coached Providence during the late 1980s, leading them to a Final Four appearance.

This game also presents a test of depth for both teams, as Providence features four players averaging double digits in scoring, including Jaylin Sellers, who averages 16.1 points, and freshman Stefan Vaaks, who contributes 13.3 points per game. The match-up promises to be intense as both teams navigate crucial early conference play.