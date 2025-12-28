Providence Visits No. 3 South Carolina in Women’s Basketball Showdown

Columbia, S.C. — Providence College will face off against the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, December 28, at 12:00 p.m. ET at the Colonial Life Arena. This is the Friars’ first game against a ranked opponent this season.

The upcoming matchup marks the first-ever meeting between Providence and South Carolina. The Friars come into the game with an 8-5 record, having secured their first BIG EAST victory in an overtime win against Georgetown last week.

Traditionally, Providence has struggled against ranked teams, with only 16 wins against nationally-ranked opponents in their history. Their last victory against a ranked team was against No. 25 Creighton in January 2023. The Friars have historically struggled against teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), holding a 1-13 record overall.

Valerie Nainima, an assistant coach for the Friars, makes a return to Columbia as she played for South Carolina under current coach Dawn Staley from 2009 to 2011. Nainima had a notable collegiate career and aims to help the Friars in their quest for victory.

The Gamecocks, currently boasting a 12-1 record, are on a five-game winning streak. They have high-scoring games under their belt, scoring over 95 points four times in their last five games. This will test the Friars’ strong defensive unit, which ranks 32nd in the nation with an average allowance of 54.6 points per game.

Sophomore Joyce Edwards leads South Carolina with an impressive 22.0 points per game, complemented by other key players, including Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot.

Meanwhile, the Friars have relied on Sabou Gueye, who averages 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. With both teams bringing unique strengths to the court, fans can look forward to an exciting matchup. The game will air on SEC Network, allowing viewers to catch all the action live.