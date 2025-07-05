PSG and Bayern Munich Clash in Club World Cup Quarter-final

Atlanta, Georgia – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faces Bayern Munich in an all-European quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The match is set to begin at 5 PM BST.

Both teams are seen as favorites to reach the final, with the winner advancing to meet Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals. PSG has shown electrifying form, defeating Inter Miami 4-0 in the last round, while Bayern struggled at times but managed to edge past Flamengo.

The midfield maestro for PSG, Vitinha, has stood out with 494 passes, leading the tournament in that regard. Coach Luis Enrique regards him as crucial for controlling the game. “Step off him and he will control the game, but dare to get close to him and he will pop it round you,” Enrique said.

Bayern’s Harry Kane has also been instrumental, scoring three goals in the tournament. Coach Vincent Kompany’s squad sees two changes today, with Jamal Musiala and Aleksandar Pavlovic replacing Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka, reflecting a shift toward greater stability in the midfield.

Despite PSG’s intimidating attack, they have shown vulnerabilities, particularly in their group stage match against Botafogo, which they lost 1-0. Kompany acknowledged the importance of solid defensive tactics in facing a high-pressing team like PSG.

In preparations for the match, Enrique expressed some concern over the pitch conditions, having previously criticized the playing surface in Seattle. His focus remains on building the collective strength of his squad rather than relying on individual brilliance.

As the kick-off approaches, anticipation is high inside the stadium. Fans can expect an intense match between two of the world’s top footballing sides, both determined to keep their hopes alive of lifting the prestigious Club World Cup trophy.