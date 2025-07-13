PSG and Chelsea Clash in 2025 Club World Cup Final

East Rutherford, New Jersey — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Chelsea FC in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET, promising a thrilling encounter between two of Europe’s top clubs.

PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League champions, have dominated their way to the final, outscoring their opponents without conceding a single goal in this tournament. They secured their spot in the championship match with a commanding 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinals. Fabián Ruiz netted two early goals, while Ousmane Dembélé and Gonçalo Ramos added to the total.

On the other hand, Chelsea advanced to the final as the UEFA Conference League champions. They defeated Fluminense 2-0 in the semifinals, with Joao Pedro scoring both goals. Although Chelsea’s path has been easier in comparison to PSG, coach Enzo Maresca‘s side has shown resilience, navigating through the knockout stages of the tournament effectively.

“It’s always special to play in a final,” Maresca said. “We’re ready to challenge one of the best teams in the world.”

PSG’s head coach, Luis Enrique, has praised his team’s performance throughout the tournament, emphasizing their high work rate and teamwork as keys to their success. “Everyone has played their part,” he stated. “The team is well-prepared and focused on lifting the trophy.”

Despite entering the final as favorites, PSG’s coach acknowledged Chelsea’s potential. “Chelsea is a strong team. They’ve had a good run, and we respect them,” Enrique added.

Kylian Mbappé will play a significant role for Chelsea against his former club, as he aims to prove himself at the global level. However, he faces a formidable PSG side featuring stars like Dembélé, Desire Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The match represents a chance for PSG to cap off a remarkable season, while Chelsea seeks to cement their legacy as a formidable club on the world stage. As both teams prepare for kickoff, fans around the globe eagerly anticipate who will emerge victorious in this high-stakes showdown.