PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals

ATLANTA, Georgia — Désiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé scored goals Saturday, leading Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup. The match took place amid concern for injured German star Jamal Musiala.

The game, held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, saw PSG clinch the win late in the second half thanks to Doué’s opening goal in the 78th minute. Doué sent a powerful left-foot shot from the edge of the box, following a setup from João Neves, who stole the ball from Harry Kane in midfield.

Despite being down to nine players after two late red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, Dembélé sealed the win with a second goal shortly after. Achraf Hakimi, who skillfully dribbled past five Bayern defenders, assisted Dembélé’s goal.

Dembélé celebrated by sitting with crossed legs, mimicking the gesture of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident in Spain earlier that week. A moment of silence was held before the match.

“We faced a tough opponent and did what we had to do to win,” Hakimi said. “They are one of our direct rivals for titles and play a similar style to us. So, we are very pleased.”

The match took a dramatic turn as both Pacho and Hernández received direct red cards in the dying moments—Pacho for a reckless challenge and Hernández for an elbow. Coach Luis Enrique expressed concern over the second red card decision, stating, “Pacho’s first action is definitely a red card, but the second one should not have been.”

Bayern had two goals disallowed for offside, including a header from Kane. In the final seconds, referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty to Bayern but reversed the decision after consulting VAR. “We anticipated troubles against a great rival, but we managed to secure a good result,” Enrique added.

The injury to Musiala was the match’s dark point. As Gianluigi Donnarumma attempted to clear near the goal line, he inadvertently crushed Musiala’s left ankle. The German’s injury appeared to be serious, prompting concerns among players and fans alike.

“I have the feeling that the injury is very unfortunate for Jamal and the whole team,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany. “We are aware of what happened, and it does not look good.” The encounter concluded with both teams leaving the field solemnly. PSG fans booed Donnarumma every time he touched the ball in the second half.