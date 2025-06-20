PSG Faces Botafogo in Club World Cup Group B Showdown

Pasadena, California – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Botafogo will meet today in a crucial Group B match of the World Club Cup. Both teams seek to secure their positions in the knockout stage after winning their initial matches.

PSG, the reigning UEFA Champions League champion, begins this match with confidence after a resounding 4-0 win against Atletico Madrid. However, Botafogo, who emerged victorious in their opener against Seattle Sounders, arrives with momentum and hopes to upset the French giants.

“We have to be better today than we were in our last match,” said Botafogo coach Renato Paiva. “Playing against PSG is a challenge, but we are looking to perform at our best.”

The match takes place at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium, a venue with a capacity of over 90,000. This stadium has previously hosted major events and adds an exciting atmosphere to the clash between the champions of Europe and South America.

PSG’s coach Luis Enrique expects a challenging game. “Botafogo has proven to be a solid team,” he noted. “We have to remain focused and respect our opponent.”

Early in the tournament, both teams have shown strong performances, but PSG’s attack, led by players like Kvaratskhelia and Ramos, has been potent. Even without Dembélé, who is still recovering from injury, PSG aims to continue its winning streak.

The matchup promises a battle of tactics and skills, with both teams eager to top their group. The excitement is palpable as fans anticipate a thrilling contest between these two champions.

The game kicks off at 10 p.m. ET, and coverage is available globally, providing fans many options to watch.