PSG Faces Chelsea in 2025 Club World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, NJ — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will meet Chelsea FC in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13, at MetLife Stadium. The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 3 PM ET.

PSG advanced to the final after a dominant 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the semifinals. The French champions have showcased impressive form throughout the tournament, topping their group despite a surprising defeat to Botafogo and winning all knockout matches without conceding a goal.

In contrast, Chelsea, the UEFA Conference League champions, secured their place in the final with a 2-0 semifinal win over Fluminense. The English side has had a relatively easier path, facing only one European team in the knockout stage. Chelsea finished second in their group after a loss to Brazilian team Flamengo.

PSG is led by coach Luis Enrique, who has rebuilt the team into a powerful unit after losing star player Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid last year. This season, Ousmane Dembélé has emerged as a key player, not only scoring crucial goals but also being a contender for the Ballon d’Or, with 35 goals and 14 assists.

Chelsea’s performance has shown improvement under manager Enzo Maresca, highlighted by the arrival of João Pedro, who scored in the semifinal. However, the Blues will need to put forth an exceptional effort to overcome a strong PSG squad that is noted for its attacking depth and solid defensive play.

Despite Chelsea’s recent momentum, experts favor PSG to win, given their current form and ability to score from various positions. The match will also feature key players on both sides, making for an exciting showdown.

As both teams aim to secure the title, the pressure will be on Chelsea to find weaknesses in PSG’s formidable lineup. One crucial factor for Chelsea will be the fitness of midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who limped off in the semifinal.

Kickoff is fast approaching, and fans worldwide will be looking to see who will lift the prestigious trophy at MetLife Stadium. The final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of Europe’s best teams.

The stage is set for an unforgettable match where anything can happen.