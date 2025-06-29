PSG Faces Inter Miami in Club World Cup Round of 16

Atlanta, Georgia — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Inter Miami in the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup on June 29, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM Spanish peninsular time.

PSG, managed by Luis Enrique, enters the tournament as the favorite after winning their group. Despite a loss to Botafogo, they secured their place in the knockout round. Inter Miami advanced as the second team in their group, following a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras.

The French team boasts star players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and the emerging talent Désiré Doué, who played pivotal roles in their recent UEFA Champions League victory. Inter Miami, featuring Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets, aims to upset PSG.

This highly anticipated match will be broadcast live on Telecinco in Spain and available for streaming on DAZN and Bet365, where fans can register for free to watch the match.

Both teams share a rich history, with many players having previously competed together at FC Barcelona. The encounter features a significant reunion between Messi and his former coach Luis Enrique, along with former teammates like Busquets and Jordi Alba, all of whom played key roles in Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League win.

Fans can expect a thrilling match as PSG seeks to maintain its momentum while Inter Miami looks to capitalize on its underdog status. The winner will advance to the quarter-finals to face the victor of the Flamengo–Bayern match set for later that evening.