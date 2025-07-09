PSG Faces Real Madrid in Club World Cup Semi-Final Showdown

East Rutherford, New Jersey – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at MetLife Stadium. This highly anticipated match will determine who moves on to the final, scheduled for Sunday.

Both teams are in strong form, with PSG looking to continue their impressive run this summer under manager Luis Enrique. Real Madrid, coached by Xabi Alonso, is seen as a competitive challenge despite their youth.

As the Real Madrid players warmed up, Vinicius Junior was seen embracing music mogul Jay-Z, who attended the match. Junior is represented by Roc Nation Sports, which is co-owned by Jay-Z.

Enrique commented on Madrid’s developing team at a pre-match press conference. “It’s difficult to analyze this Real side,” he said. “Alonso is just starting, but he has everything he needs to succeed.” He added, “This match will be very motivating for us.”

Madrid’s lineup features young star Gonzalo Garcia, who has scored in every match of the tournament so far. His contributions include four goals and an assist, marking him as a player to watch at only 21 years old.

Real Madrid faces a setback with the absence of defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is sidelined due to muscle discomfort. This loss comes as Alonso had high expectations following the player’s impressive performances leading up to the match.

Kylian Mbappé, a former PSG player, makes his first start of the tournament after missing the group stage due to illness. His matchup against PSG adds an emotional layer to the encounter.

In their 12 previous encounters, Real Madrid holds a slight edge, winning five times compared to PSG’s four victories and three draws. The stakes are high, as PSG aims for a fourth final of the year, hoping to achieve a clean sweep of major trophies.

As excitement builds at MetLife Stadium, fans are eager to see how this tactical battle unfolds. Enrique emphasized the importance of this game, stating, “We need to focus on this semi-final to reach our goal.”

PSG has dominated their recent matches, winning their last four knockout games 14-0 combined. The team looks to maintain that momentum against a resilient Real Madrid squad.