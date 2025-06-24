PSG Pursues Colombian Midfielder Richard Ríos Amid Mixed Rumors

PARIS, France — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly in discussions to acquire Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos from Palmeiras as they aim to strengthen their midfield. This comes after Ríos showcased his talent at the 2024 Copa América, where he played a significant role in Colombia‘s journey to the final.

In August 2024, PSG made a €20 million bid for the 24-year-old. However, Palmeiras stated that Ríos was not for sale, despite PSG increasing their offer. Recent reports suggested PSG is rekindling discussions for the midfielder, with backing from sporting advisor Luis Campos and acclaim from head coach Luis Enrique.

While the potential deal could total around €30 million, journalist Arthur Perrot from RMC Sport has dismissed these rumors, indicating they are false. He expressed skepticism via his X account, leading to doubts about PSG’s intent to pursue Ríos.

Meanwhile, other clubs have been eyeing Ríos. In February, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham showed interest in the midfielder but hesitated over his €100 million release clause. Tottenham had been particularly keen during the January transfer window, though negotiations faltered when Palmeiras remained firm on their asking price.

In related news, PSG is also monitoring Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, as they consider potential changes in their squad. The club remains open to selling current players like Randal Kolo Muani. With Vlahović’s contract winding down, Juventus might be more inclined to sell, potentially reducing his transfer fee.

As no formal offers have been made from Premier League teams yet, it appears Vlahović may be leaning toward a move to Milan, though Tottenham is still keeping a close eye on the situation.