PARIS, France – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to defend their Champions League title with some encouraging news on player injuries. The club announced on Tuesday that only defender Beraldo remains sidelined after spraining his left ankle, easing concerns ahead of their match against an unnamed opponent at Parc des Princes.

PSG, fresh off a perfect start to the season with four consecutive wins, faced injury troubles over the weekend. Forwards Lee and Kvaratskhelia were forced off the field during their 2-0 victory but are expected to play, according to coach Luis Enrique. “Lee is available, and we will assess Kvaratskhelia again after training,” he stated at a news conference.

PSG aims to build on their triumphant Champions League victory in May, which marked the largest win in a final with a score of 5-0. The team has also celebrated winning the UEFA Super Cup this season, indicating a strong start.

Coach Luis Enrique expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to pursue a second consecutive Champions League title. “It will be difficult. For me, winning the first one is more challenging than the second and third. If we maintain this mindset, we will aim to win it again. We want to continue making history,” he said.

He emphasized the ambition of his players, reflecting on their passion for the game. “They love football and want to enjoy playing, just like children,” he added. Having previously led another team to a Champions League victory in 2015, Enrique aims to achieve the same success with PSG.