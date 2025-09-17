Sports
PSG Sees Injury Update Ahead of Key Champions League Match
PARIS, France – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to defend their Champions League title with some encouraging news on player injuries. The club announced on Tuesday that only defender Beraldo remains sidelined after spraining his left ankle, easing concerns ahead of their match against an unnamed opponent at Parc des Princes.
PSG, fresh off a perfect start to the season with four consecutive wins, faced injury troubles over the weekend. Forwards Lee and Kvaratskhelia were forced off the field during their 2-0 victory but are expected to play, according to coach Luis Enrique. “Lee is available, and we will assess Kvaratskhelia again after training,” he stated at a news conference.
PSG aims to build on their triumphant Champions League victory in May, which marked the largest win in a final with a score of 5-0. The team has also celebrated winning the UEFA Super Cup this season, indicating a strong start.
Coach Luis Enrique expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to pursue a second consecutive Champions League title. “It will be difficult. For me, winning the first one is more challenging than the second and third. If we maintain this mindset, we will aim to win it again. We want to continue making history,” he said.
He emphasized the ambition of his players, reflecting on their passion for the game. “They love football and want to enjoy playing, just like children,” he added. Having previously led another team to a Champions League victory in 2015, Enrique aims to achieve the same success with PSG.
Recent Posts
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’