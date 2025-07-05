PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash

Atlanta, Georgia – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on Inter Miami in the Club World Cup on Sunday, June 29, at 6 p.m. local time. This matchup marks the first encounter between the two clubs in history.

The game will be available for fans to watch live on DAZN, with streaming options also available. Supporters are eager for what promises to be an exciting and intense matchup.

PSG enters this match as reigning European champions and recently topped their group in this tournament. They faced a challenging start, suffering a loss against Botafogo but rebounding with a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders.

Coach Luis Enrique‘s squad may include star player Kylian Mbappé, who missed earlier group matches due to injury but is expected to play. However, they will likely be without defender Presnel Kimpembe due to a foot injury.

On the other hand, Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, managed to advance past the group phase unexpectedly. They held Al Ahly to a draw and narrowly defeated FC Porto. The team has a few injury concerns but is looking strong heading into this match.

The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a venue capable of holding over 70,000 spectators. As excitement builds, fans of both teams are looking forward to witnessing this historical clash.

As the matchup approaches, DAZN remains the exclusive platform for viewing all matches in the Club World Cup, offering the games for free to subscribers. With both teams poised to make an impact, this inaugural meeting is one not to miss.