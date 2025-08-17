Sports
PSG Signs Rising Star Illia Zabarnyi Amid Haaland Comparisons
PARIS, France — Paris Saint-Germain has completed the signing of Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi for €66 million. The 22-year-old has been described as a vital addition to the team’s defensive lineup this summer.
After lengthy negotiations with Bournemouth, PSG finalized the transfer of the national team player. Andrew Todos, a journalist following Zabarnyi’s career in the UK, praised the club for their decision. “He is surely the best Ukrainian player currently,” Todos remarked. “He possesses leadership traits and a strong physical presence, despite his age.”
Todos believes Zabarnyi stands out for his technical skills and ability to read the game. He compared his playing style to that of Ben White from Arsenal, emphasizing his calmness and intelligence. “He is good at distributing the ball, capable of starting offensive plays, and excels in tackles,” Todos noted. “He’s not just focused on football — he’s also a reader and values life outside of the game.”
Considering his past encounters with Erling Haaland, Todos expressed confidence in Zabarnyi’s readiness for the challenge at PSG. “He has faced Haaland five times in the Premier League, and he holds his ground well against top attackers,” Todos explained. “Zabarnyi has gained muscle and strength, making him fit for both Ligue 1 and possibly the Champions League.”
With his potential and adaptability, many are excited to see how Zabarnyi will fit into PSG’s plans, especially as he goes on to replace veteran Marquinhos in crucial matches.
