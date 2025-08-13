Sports
PSG and Spurs Duel for UEFA Super Cup in Udine Tonight
UDINE, Italy — Paris Saint-Germain faces Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup at Stadio Friuli tonight, marking a significant matchup between the Champions League and Europa League winners.
Both teams prepared for their first piece of European silverware this season, with PSG looking to build on their remarkable Champions League victory last year. PSG’s lineup includes new goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, with Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi bolstering the defense. Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank opts for a three-man backline to strengthen their defense against PSG’s attacking threat.
“The goal this season is to start in the best way. We are happy to be here,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique. He continued, “It’s going to be difficult. We are expected to win again, which is more difficult than winning the Champions League for the first time.”
Tottenham guests, new to the Super Cup, have their own aspirations to leave a mark. “We are facing a very good team but we are confident in ourselves,” Frank stated. “We want to be brave and aggressive and go forward.” With Spurs’ new signing João Palhinha starting in midfield, tonight’s match promises to showcase the evolving strategies of both clubs.
This will be the first Super Cup appearance for both clubs. PSG previously contested this title in 1996, while Spurs seek to secure their first. With both teams looking to prove their mettle, this clash not only holds the promise of a trophy but also the validation of their competitive stature.
As the players make their way onto the field, fans eagerly await to see if Tottenham can challenge the Euro giants or if PSG will confirm their dominance in European competitions.
