PSG Star Achraf Hakimi Faces Possible Rape Charges

Nanterre, France – Achraf Hakimi, a player for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), could face charges of rape, according to an exclusive report by Le Parisien. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office requested his prosecution on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The right-back, who denies the allegations, now awaits a decision from an investigating judge to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed with a criminal trial. The accusations date back to February 8, 2023, when the accuser visited Hakimi’s home after exchanging messages with him on Instagram.

During this meeting, Hakimi allegedly committed a sexual offense, which is classified as rape under French law. This incident led to a judicial investigation that has culminated in the prosecutor’s request for the Champions League winner to be tried.

In December 2023, Hakimi faced the accuser in a court appearance, where she reaffirmed her claims against him. The Moroccan player again denied the allegations, suggesting they are part of a scheme to gain financially. PSG has expressed unwavering support for Hakimi, stating they “fully trust the judicial process.”

“They wanted to blackmail me, and that’s why they filed a complaint. Everything is going well. Justice has handled things quite well. When you have success, and things are going well, you become an easy target for some people,” Hakimi said months after the accusations.

However, the prosecutor’s office was not persuaded by Hakimi’s claims. After hearing from the accuser, they maintain there is sufficient evidence to charge Hakimi with rape, following an investigation that has lasted two years.

“My client receives this news with immense relief,” said Rachel-Flore Pardo, the accuser’s attorney, in a statement to Le Parisien. “It is now up to the investigating judge to accept or reject the request and forward the case to the judicial authorities.”