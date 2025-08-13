PSG vs. Tottenham: Supercopa de Europa Kicks Off European Season

Údine, Italia – PSG will face Tottenham in the Supercopa de Europa final today, kicking off the European football season. The match marks a challenging time for PSG, while Tottenham undergoes significant changes in its roster and management.

PSG, under coach Luis Enrique, is coming off a historic Champions League victory last season, having secured four titles. However, the team faces pressure following a disappointing performance at the Club World Cup, which has disrupted their preparations for this match. With only a week of pre-season, they now confront Tottenham, who is looking to capitalize on PSG’s misfortunes.

The situation worsened for PSG with reports of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma likely leaving the club. He did not travel with the team, raising questions about his future, even after being instrumental in their past successes. In his absence, a new goalkeeper will debut tonight, drawing significant attention on him.

On the other side, Tottenham arrives in Italy with its own concerns. The London club recently appointed Thomas Frank as manager after a challenging summer, where the squad underwent considerable changes. They won the Europa League, but that victory was not enough to secure Postecoglu’s position. Now, the focus shifts to young players like Kudus, Bergvall, and Brennan Johnson, with experienced players Porro and Romero expected to guide them.

Notably, this final is unusual as there is no Spanish team competing, breaking a five-year streak. Still, Spanish talent will be present on the field, while several notable players like Marco Asensio and Carlos Soler are absent due to roster limitations.

Additionally, both teams face injuries; Tottenham’s James Maddison is out with a cruciate ligament injury, alongside Kulusevski and Dragusin, making their participation uncertain. Meanwhile, João Neves is suspended after an incident involving Cucurella.

The final at the Friuli Stadium presents a crucial opportunity for both teams—PSG seeks to redeem itself after a tough end to the previous season, while Tottenham aims to assert its strength under new leadership. The outcome of this match promises to have lasting implications for both squads as they embark on the new season.