Sports
PSV Aims for Eighth Straight Away Win Against Heerenveen
PSV will face sc Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday afternoon. Under coach Peter Bosz, PSV is looking to extend its impressive away win streak to eight games. However, the match won’t be easy against Heerenveen in Friesland.
The head-to-head record between the teams shows 32 prior meetings. PSV has claimed victory in thirteen matches, while Heerenveen has won eight, and eleven encounters have ended in draws. PSV holds a favorable goal difference, scoring sixty goals and conceding forty over these matches.
Historical trends display the unpredictability of this matchup. In 2022, PSV narrowly triumphed 1-0 in Heerenveen. Last April, they made headlines with a remarkable 8-0 victory, credited to goals from Guus Til, Malik Tillman, Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, and Patrick van Aanholt. However, their most recent bout a year ago on December 14, 2024, ended in a disappointing 0-1 loss for PSV.
PSV’s crushing 8-0 victory in 2024 marked several milestones. Joey Veerman’s goal was their 100th league goal that season, and it came against his former club, where he played from 2019 to early 2022. For Heerenveen, it represented their largest league defeat, and for PSV, it was their biggest away win in premier league history.
PSV and Heerenveen last met on December 6, 2020. Mario Götze initially scored for PSV, but Heerenveen rallied back to lead 2-1. In injury time, Joël Piroe scored, earning PSV a hard-fought 2-2 draw.
Currently, Heerenveen is in tenth place with seventeen points from their seven home matches, boasting three wins, three draws, and one loss. Their last home match on November 23 saw them defeat AZ 3-1. Key players for Heerenveen include striker Dylan Vente, the team’s top scorer with six goals, and midfielder Luuk Brouwers, who has provided five assists this season.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown