PSV Aims for Eighth Straight Away Win Against Heerenveen

Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV will face sc Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion on Saturday afternoon. Under coach Peter Bosz, PSV is looking to extend its impressive away win streak to eight games. However, the match won’t be easy against Heerenveen in Friesland.

The head-to-head record between the teams shows 32 prior meetings. PSV has claimed victory in thirteen matches, while Heerenveen has won eight, and eleven encounters have ended in draws. PSV holds a favorable goal difference, scoring sixty goals and conceding forty over these matches.

Historical trends display the unpredictability of this matchup. In 2022, PSV narrowly triumphed 1-0 in Heerenveen. Last April, they made headlines with a remarkable 8-0 victory, credited to goals from Guus Til, Malik Tillman, Joey Veerman, Johan Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong, and Patrick van Aanholt. However, their most recent bout a year ago on December 14, 2024, ended in a disappointing 0-1 loss for PSV.

PSV’s crushing 8-0 victory in 2024 marked several milestones. Joey Veerman’s goal was their 100th league goal that season, and it came against his former club, where he played from 2019 to early 2022. For Heerenveen, it represented their largest league defeat, and for PSV, it was their biggest away win in premier league history.

PSV and Heerenveen last met on December 6, 2020. Mario Götze initially scored for PSV, but Heerenveen rallied back to lead 2-1. In injury time, Joël Piroe scored, earning PSV a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Currently, Heerenveen is in tenth place with seventeen points from their seven home matches, boasting three wins, three draws, and one loss. Their last home match on November 23 saw them defeat AZ 3-1. Key players for Heerenveen include striker Dylan Vente, the team’s top scorer with six goals, and midfielder Luuk Brouwers, who has provided five assists this season.