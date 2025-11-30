PSV Tries to Continue Winning Streak Against FC Volendam

Eindhoven, Netherlands — PSV Eindhoven hosts FC Volendam today at 12:15 PM at the Philips Stadion. PSV, fresh off a stunning 1-4 victory against Liverpool in the Champions League, seeks to maintain its top position in the Eredivisie.

Volendam, currently sitting 14th in the league, hopes to improve its standing after a recent 1-1 draw against FC Twente. The team, led by coach Rick Kruys, made several changes to their lineup, bringing in new players to face the reigning champions.

PSV’s coach, Peter Bosz, has expressed optimism about his team’s performance despite some absences. Defender Anass Salah-Eddine is out due to illness, described as a minor flu by Bosz. He also noted that midfielder Dennis Man would get a rest, as he has recently adjusted to playing multiple games a week.

In a press statement, Bosz said, “We have performed well in a consistent formation recently. However, if we make slight changes, it doesn’t mean it will go badly. Fresh players can sometimes provide the edge we need against tired opponents.”

Meanwhile, FC Volendam’s lineup features goalkeeper Van Oevelen and forward Henk Veerman, among others. The team will be looking for an upset victory in Eindhoven to boost their chances of moving up the league table.

PSV currently leads the Eredivisie with 34 points from 13 matches, six points clear of second-placed Feyenoord. A win against Volendam would solidify their position at the top, putting further pressure on their rivals.

The match is poised to be an exciting contest as both teams aim to achieve their objectives this season.