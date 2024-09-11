Public Demonstration for Justice for Fallen Artist Mohbad

A public demonstration took place outside the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikorodu on Wednesday, calling for justice for Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, commonly known as Mohbad, a street-hop artist who passed away on September 12, 2023, under controversial circumstances.

The event, titled ‘Justice for Mohbad’, was led by Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi, coinciding with an ongoing coroner’s inquest into the matters surrounding Mohbad’s death.

After swift burial post his death, Mohbad’s body was exhumed about a week later for a post-mortem following public outcry. Witnesses claimed that his neck seemed broken to fit into the casket during the burial.

Supporters of Mohbad uncovered videos and images depicting several purported assaults on him, allegedly led by former associates from Marlian Records as tensions arose following his departure from the label in 2022.

As investigations continued, the number of suspects in Mohbad’s case increased, drawing significant public sympathy. Naira Marley, the founder of Marlian Records, along with his associates Sam Larry and Zinoleesky, faced intense scrutiny from fans and netizens.

In an effort to establish the cause of his death, authorities had Mohbad’s remains exhumed on September 21, 2023. The autopsy results have been delayed due to testing sent to NMS Labs in Pennsylvania, USA, raising further public suspicion regarding the circumstances of his passing.

During the protest outside the court, Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Aloba, appealed for prayers for her deceased son and urged officials to release his remains for burial. She emphasized that the family does not support celebrations regarding his demise.

Abosede Aloba stated, “Whatever Mohbad’s father says is final. The best you can do is to pray for him. We are also pleading with the authorities to release his body so that the family can resolve the lingering issues and move on.”

Mohbad, also known as Imole, was a prominent Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter, noted for hits like ‘Peace’, ‘Ko Por Ke (KPK)’, and ‘Sabi’. He had a son with his longtime friend, Wunmi, and was known for his contributions to the Nigerian music scene.