Public Meetings Requested on NYSEG Rate Hikes in New York

NEW YORK STATE — New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) is responding to a motion filed with the Public Service Commission (PSC) that seeks to compel the utility to hold public meetings regarding proposed rate hikes.

NYSEG expressed its understanding of concerns about affordability, stating the proposed increase aims to fund long-term upgrades to the power grid. The company welcomed public input on its proposal, which the PSC plans to incorporate into the rate case process.

Representative Josh Riley, who represents the Binghamton area, filed the motion in a bid to ensure public meetings are conducted across Upstate New York. “If NYSEG and its multinational owners want to hike rates on Upstate families, then they can show up, look us in the eye, and answer for it,” Riley said in a statement. He emphasized that these hearings are crucial for allowing working people to voice their opinions before corporate interests benefit from the rate increases.

Riley’s initiative comes amid rising complaints from constituents regarding utility pricing. He indicated that customers should be able to express their concerns about proposed increases of up to 33.5%. The motion specifically asks for hearings to be held in regions such as Binghamton, Ithaca, Oneonta, and Monticello, targeting weeknight evenings for better attendance from working-class residents.

The congressman’s call for transparency also aligns with a broader investigation he has launched into regional utility pricing practices, which he claims have been driven by community complaints. He has previously urged more detailed billing disclosures and an audit to determine if rates are supporting foreign profits.

As discussions around NYSEG rate hikes continue, community members are increasingly demanding accountability from utility companies. Riley’s proposed hearings aim to address these calls for reform and ensure more direct responses from utility representatives.