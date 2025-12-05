Business
Public Outcry Reduces Con Edison Rate Hike Requests
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Con Edison has significantly reduced its proposed utility rate hikes after a record 20,000 public comments were received, primarily opposing the increases. This decision impacts both gas and electricity rates and is set to be approved by the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The Joint Proposal outlines that electricity rates will increase by 3.5% in 2026, followed by 3.2% in 2027 and 3.1% in 2028. For New York City residents, this translates to an approximate $4 rise in monthly bills next year. Gas rates will see a hike of 4.4% next year and further increases of 5.7% and 5.6% in the subsequent years, resulting in an expected average monthly increase of $10.67 next year.
Originally, Con Edison had proposed much larger increases: a one-time hike of about 13% for gas, which would add around $46.42 to monthly bills, and nearly 19% for electricity, which would increase bills by about $26.60.
The public’s response to the proposed hikes was largely driven by concerns over an ongoing housing affordability crisis. The Westchester Municipal Consortium (WMC), which includes 40 municipalities, strongly opposed the increases.
“While the reductions do not go as far as we had proposed, they are a substantial move in the name of affordability,” said Joel Dichter, the WMC’s counsel.
Con Edison spokesperson Jamie McShane emphasized the collaborative nature of the process, stating, “This process worked as designed … producing a plan that balances the immediate affordability challenge with necessary investments for system reliability.”
However, not all lawmakers are satisfied with the Joint Proposal. State Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Rye) expressed dissatisfaction, calling it insufficient in addressing the affordability crisis faced by many constituents. “This proposal is an improvement on ConEd’s original filing, but it does not go far enough for members of our community,” she said.
Recent Posts
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills