Entertainment
Public Theater’s Twelfth Night Returns to Delacorte Theater
NEW YORK — The Public Theater‘s latest production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night has returned to the Delacorte Theater, bringing with it a talented cast that includes Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, and Sandra Oh. The show opened after a two-year renovation of the iconic Central Park venue.
Directed by Saheem Ali, this new rendition presents a fresh take on the classic comedy of mistaken identity set in the fictional land of Illyria. The play begins with siblings Viola and Sebastian, separated by a shipwreck, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings. Nyong’o portrays Viola, who disguises herself as a man named Cesario to serve the Duke Orsino, played by Khris Davis. Nyong’o’s real-life brother, Junior Nyong'o, takes the role of Sebastian.
The production emphasizes a cultural twist, with moments of dialogue in Swahili. This addition provides a poignant connection between the characters and highlights the theme of immigration within the play’s comedic framework.
Oh’s performance as Olivia is met with enthusiasm, as she navigates the emotional complexities of her character, who mourns her brother’s death yet finds herself drawn to Cesario. Dinklage’s portrayal of Malvolio adds depth to the comedy, as he embodies the steward’s misguided ambitions and eventual humiliation.
The Delacorte Theater’s set design features oversized lettering proclaiming “WHAT YOU WILL,” encouraging a playful atmosphere. Ali’s direction, however, has faced criticism for its focus on entertainment over the deeper themes of the play. The show runs a brisk 115 minutes without intermission, which some feel sacrifices character development and nuance in favor of quick laughs.
Despite its shortcomings, the production offers a lively spectacle, showcasing the strengths of its ensemble cast. Moments of physical comedy and modern references, such as Orsino’s fitness-obsessed persona, contribute to a performance that, while flawed, is engaging.
Twelfth Night at the Delacorte Theater is free and runs through September 14, drawing in crowds eager to experience Shakespeare in the park once again.
