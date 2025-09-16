Publishers Clearing House Bankruptcy Strands Winners in Financial Nightmare

Wilkes-Barre Township, PA — Publishers Clearing House (PCH), once revered for changing lives with its cash prizes, has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many winners in despair.

The company, known for its promise of lifetime payouts, underwent bankruptcy proceedings in April 2025. ARB Interactive, a mobile gaming company that bought PCH’s assets, stated it would not honor payouts for winners from before July 15, 2025.

John Wyllie, 61, from Bellingham, Washington, thought he had secured his future after winning $5,000 a week for life in 2012. “This feels like a nightmare,” Wyllie said, revealing he hasn’t worked in over a decade. “I thought this was going to go on for the rest of my life, so I didn’t really have to worry about money.”

Wyllie’s annual payment of $260,000 abruptly stopped in January 2025, pushing him to sell his belongings to make ends meet. “Why didn’t somebody give me a heads up?” he questioned, fearing he may lose his home.

The repercussions of PCH’s bankruptcy extend beyond individual winners, as it marks a shift in a beloved part of American culture. Launched in 1953, PCH famously allowed individuals to enter contests without purchasing subscriptions. Its Prize Patrol, arriving with balloons and oversized checks, became a whimsical benchmark for other prize promotions.

However, revenue has plummeted, falling from $854 million in 2017 to just $182 million in 2023. The bankruptcy listing identifies $50 million to $100 million in liabilities, with only $1 million to $10 million in assets, severely limiting responses to financial claims from winners.

Wyllie isn’t alone in his struggles. Matthew and Tamar Veatch, disabled veterans who also won $5,000 weekly in 2001, expressed their frustrations. “You change people’s lives, and now, you messed it up,” Tamar lamented, highlighting the impact on their carefully planned finances.

ARB plans to assure future winners their prizes will be paid, albeit at the cost of current winners like Wyllie. The company defended its decision in a statement, emphasizing a commitment to rebuilding trust in the PCH brand.

Yet, for those like Wyllie and the Veatches, dreams of financial stability have evaporated, leaving them to navigate an uncertain future.