Puebla Aims for First Win Against Santos in Liga MX Showdown

PUEBLA, Mexico — Puebla will face Santos Laguna on Friday, July 25, in a crucial Liga MX Apertura 2025 match at Estadio Cuauhtémoc, as they aim to secure their first points of the season.

After suffering two consecutive losses to start the tournament, Puebla is under pressure to perform at home against a Santos team looking to maintain its place in the top 10 of the league standings.

Puebla’s last encounters with Santos have been favorable, with La Franja claiming three victories and one draw in their last five home matches against the Guerreros. However, after losing to Atlas in their first home game of the season, they hope to bounce back.

Santos Laguna, managed by Francisco Rodríguez, has had mixed results as well. They won one of their first two games but have struggled to win away, with their last road victory dating back to March 2024.

The match will begin at 7:00 PM Central time, which is 9:00 PM Eastern in the United States. Fans can watch the game live on ViX.

Puebla’s head coach, Pablo Guede, is determined to restore confidence in his squad and secure a win to appease the home crowd. Meanwhile, Rodriguez will be pushing Santos to rectify their defensive issues and capitalize on their attacking talents.

Both teams come into this match needing points, setting the stage for an exciting and competitive clash as the Liga MX season progresses.