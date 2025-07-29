Puebla’s Guede Complains About Leagues Cup Disadvantages

PULACTLA, New Jersey — The Club Puebla prepares for its Leagues Cup debut against New York City FC on July 29, but head coach Pablo Guede has raised concerns about potential disadvantages in this international tournament.

Guede noted that aspects like travel, training locations, and game timing create an unlevel playing field for Liga MX teams. “Tomorrow, whether you like it or not, we play with many disadvantages,” he said, emphasizing that these factors can affect the fairness of the competition.

“The support from Mexican fans in the United States will be essential,” Guede added, highlighting the importance of fan presence at the Red Bull Arena.

Guede is the first coach to publicly express concerns about the Leagues Cup 2025, a topic that has been raised in previous editions. Factors such as long travel times and player fatigue have often come up in discussions among teams from Liga MX.

He suggested that the tournament could also be held in Mexico to ensure that teams compete under equal conditions.

The Puebla team, which hasn’t won in their last 14 Liga MX matches, will seek to change their fortune in the Leagues Cup. Historically, they have struggled in this tournament, managing only one draw and three losses in past editions.

After facing NYC FC, Puebla will play against Columbus Crew on August 1 and Montreal on August 5. Guede stressed that maintaining an offensive playing style is crucial as the team navigates this challenging schedule.

New York City FC, founded in 2013, is a competitive team in the MLS and boasts players like Maxi Moralez, making them a tough opponent for Puebla in this opening match.